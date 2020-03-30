GLEN CARBON — Neva M. Kircher, age 92, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away at Eden Village Retirement Center in Glen Carbon on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Neva was born on Oct. 17, 1927, the daughter of the late Harry and Amanda (Klaus) Zobrist. She married Ellsworth Kircher on April 17, 1949.

He preceded her in death, along with a son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Joyce; two brothers, Eldon and Marvin; and a sister, Vesta.

Neva is survived by a daughter, Donna Rhodes and husband Lou, of Bonney Lake, Washington; a son, Kevin Kircher of Glen Carbon; three grandchildren, Nick Rhodes, Tiffinie Wachtel and husband Jeff, and Clarissa Kasten and husband Shaun; three great grandchildren, Alex Wachtel, Wyatt and Henrik Kasten.

There will be no visitation or service as per her wishes. A private interment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to Eden Village Retirement Center.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.