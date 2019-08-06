Nicholas G. Byron

Nicholas G. Byron, 89, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 2:56 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon. He was born Oct. 28, 1929, in Lansing, Michigan, the son of the late George & Frances (Antonopoulos/ Damaskos) Byron.

He married his wife of 64 years Mary Theodosia Barnsback (from Edwardsville) on May 2, 1953, in Elkton, Maryland. Mary preceded him in death on Jan. 9, 2017. Nicholas and Mary met in college and returned to Edwardsville to raise their family in 1961.

Nicholas is survived by two sons, Dr. Jonathon Roy Byron & wife Didda of Jacksonville, Florida, Christopher William Byron & wife Kathleen of Edwardsville; two daughters, Mary Elizabeth Byron of Long Beach, California, Barbara Ellen Byron of Edwardsville; five grandchildren, Evelyn Anna (nee Byron) Allen, Daniel William Garcia, Christopher William Byron, Jr, Caroline Frances Byron, & Andrew George Byron, II. He was preceded in death by one son Andrew George Byron.

Nicholas was a graduate of John Hopkins University, in Baltimore, Maryland (Bachelors of Science in 1953) and of Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, Missouri (Juris Doctorate in 1958).

Nicholas served in the United States Army between 1953 and 1955, and was honorably discharged with the rank of 1st lieutenant.

Nicholas served in several elected offices including as an alderman of the city of Edwardsville (1968-1972), two terms as the Madison County State's Attorney (1972-1980), served as Circuit Court Judge for the Third Judicial Circuit Madison County Illinois (1980-2018). He was also elected as the Chief Judge of the Circuit Court (1994-1998). He was an active member of the Illinois & Missouri State Bar Associations. He also served as vice-president of the National District Attorney's Association and President of the Illinois State Attorney Association. Nicholas also served as a board of director for the Edwardsville National Bank & Trust for many years.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park Ave., in St. Louis, with Father Doug Papulis officiating. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to Siteman Cancer Center at WUSTL or the Edwardsville Community Foundation. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.