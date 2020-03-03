EDWARDSVILLE — Nicholas Craig Jakich, Jr. age 51, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his residence.

He was born July 10, 1968, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, the son of Nicholas C. Jakich, Sr. of Troy, Illinois, and Brenda (Kalert) Gillig of Edwardsville. Nick worked as a laborer out of Labors Local 218 in Godfrey, Illinois, for many years.

Besides his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Breann Jackich of Bethalto, Illinois; two sister, Beth Jakich of Collinsville, Illinois, and Ann Jakich and husband Jeremy-Coppotelli of Maryville, Illinois.

Nick was preceded in death by his brother, Lance G. Jakich.

Nick was involved in athletic in his younger years, playing select baseball and high school sports. He was also an avid baseball card collector.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 6, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, Illinois, with Fr. Alfred Tumwesigye officiating.

Burial will be at St. Boniface Cemetery in Edwardsville. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfunralhome.com.