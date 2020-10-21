Nikolas Ventuti

SHILOH — Nikolas "Niko" Pono Kaniela Venuti, 26, of Shiloh, Illinois, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at home with his family.

Niko was born June 23, 1994 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

He loved to make people laugh and boy, was he good at it. The man could light up any room and every person he had the pleasure of meeting became a friend.

He made people feel included, and always went the extra mile to lift up those around him. No matter what, he always put others before himself. Early in life, he traveled, moving to Maryland when he was four, then on to California before arriving in Shiloh in 2005.

He played soccer at Shiloh Middle School and O'Fallon Township High School, and also played for Legacy.

In high school, Niko was a founding member of the renowned ultimate frisbee team, Minority Report. Additionally, Niko was a Yu Gi Oh master collector, video gamer, avid fisherman, and hardcore Arsenal fan.

He learned to dance hula at the Kamehameha Schools in Honolulu and went on to master dub step in Illinois.

In 2015, he joined the US Navy.

After boot camp, Niko became a Hospital Corpsman and served with the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marines at Camp Lejeune during which time he received a Navy Achievement Medal for outstanding service while on a training exercise at the Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California where he single-handedly provided medical support to 30+ Marines suffering from cold injuries.

He subsequently went on to earn his FMF (Fleet Marine Force) designation.

Nikolas was later meritoriously promoted to Petty Officer Third Class—earning this "field" promotion through his tireless dedication to his Marines and the overall mission.

In 2020, he married Maddy, the love of his life, and looked forward to traveling the world with her.

He was a beloved friend, brother, nephew, cousin, grandson, son and husband.

Nikolas was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Constantina J. Skolis.

Surviving are his wife, Madalyn Alexus (Douglass) Venuti; his father, Dr. Guy (Becky) Venuti of Belleville, Illinois and his mother, Eleanor (Don) Len Tai Prohaska of Wiesbaden, Germany; siblings, Elise (Seth) Dailey of Bellingham, Washington, Tiare G. Venuti of Belleville, Brooke A. Nickish of Huntington Beach, Califronia, Jackson B. Nickish of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Giovanni K. Venuti of Columbia, Missouri; nieces, Seven Dailey and Sol Dailey of Bellingham, Washington; father-in-law, Casey Douglass of O'Fallon, Illinois; mother-in-law, Sarah E. Douglass of Trenton, Illinois; and brother-in-law, Luke "Nick" Douglass of Trenton.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the Testicular Cancer Foundation at https://testicularcancer.org/ or Stray Rescue of St. Louis at www.strayrescue.org/donate.

COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Limit of 50 persons at any one time during the visitation or memorial service.

Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family.

A Celebration of Nikolas's Life will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service at 7 p.m. with all services being held at Schildknecht Funeral Home 301 S. Lincoln Ave. O'Fallon, IL 62269.

