Nina Jane Baird

Nina Jane Baird, 92, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon.

She was born Jan. 8, 1927, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Joseph N. & Nina M. (Martin) Heady. Nina married Everett T. "Doc" Baird on April 26, 1946, in the St. Mary's Catholic Church rectory. He preceded her in death on Jan. 18, 1975.

Doc and Nina owned and operated Midwest Foundry Supply in Edwardsville until his death. Nina then went to work for Evelyn Bowles at the Madison County Clerk's office for six years. She was elected as the Edwardsville City Clerk in 1981 and held that office until her retirement in 2001.

Nina is survived by her son, Thomas J. Baird & wife Gwendolyn S. of Edwardsville; three grandchildren, Matthew T.J. Baird & wife Nancy of Ramsey, Minnesota, Meredith N. Baird & husband Jeffrey McLain of Missoula, Montana, Mitchell E. Baird of Edwardsville; & four great-grandchildren, Orrin, Lee, Shannon & Morgan Baird.

She was preceded in death by one granddaughter Leah. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Edwardsville, Edwardsville Junior Service Club, Edwardsville Rotary Club, League of Women Voters, a 50-year member of the PEO, and one of the original members of the Edwardsville Community Foundation. Nina was the recipient of many awards including the Paul Harris Fellow award and the Edwardsville Chamber of Commerce Athena award. In 2005, she was one of ten women in the Metro-St. Louis area to receive the prestigious Women of Achievement Award for her contribution as an education activist in Edwardsville.

She will be cremated according to her wishes and a memorial visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at St. John's United Methodist Church in Edwardsville. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at St. John's, with Rev. Mary McQuilkin officiating. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Edwardsville High School Athletic Department. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.