Norma McGrew (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma McGrew.
Service Information
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL
62025
(618)-656-4655
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
View Map
Obituary
Norma McGrew



Norma L. McGrew, 72, of Mountain View, MO and formerly of Edwardsville passed away at 4:25 a.m. on Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, IL.



She was born on Sep. 20, 1946, in Edwardsville, the daughter of the late Norman and Melissa (Brown) Smith.



She worked as a laboratory research analyst at Big River Zinc for 28 years. Norma retired from Monsanto as a senior research analyst.



She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Mountain View.



Norma is survived by one son, Michael McGrew, and wife, Tonya, of Marine, IL; three grandchildren, Patrick Bell of Edwardsville, Conall McGrew of Marine, and Ronan McGrew of Marine; two brothers, Hartley Smith of Edwardsville and William Smith of Mountain View; and two sisters, Melinda Grider and husband, Steven, of West Plains, MO and Gayle Smith of Sorento, IL.



Norma was cremated according to her wishes. A visitation will be held, from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Sep. 20, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Following the time of visitation, a memorial service will be at 11 a.m. with Rev. Robert McNutt officiating. A private family interment will follow in Glen Carbon City Cemetery.



Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Sept. 16, 2019
