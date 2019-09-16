Norma McGrew

Norma L. McGrew, 72, of Mountain View, MO and formerly of Edwardsville passed away at 4:25 a.m. on Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, IL.

She was born on Sep. 20, 1946, in Edwardsville, the daughter of the late Norman and Melissa (Brown) Smith.

She worked as a laboratory research analyst at Big River Zinc for 28 years. Norma retired from Monsanto as a senior research analyst.

She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Mountain View.

Norma is survived by one son, Michael McGrew, and wife, Tonya, of Marine, IL; three grandchildren, Patrick Bell of Edwardsville, Conall McGrew of Marine, and Ronan McGrew of Marine; two brothers, Hartley Smith of Edwardsville and William Smith of Mountain View; and two sisters, Melinda Grider and husband, Steven, of West Plains, MO and Gayle Smith of Sorento, IL.

Norma was cremated according to her wishes. A visitation will be held, from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Sep. 20, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Following the time of visitation, a memorial service will be at 11 a.m. with Rev. Robert McNutt officiating. A private family interment will follow in Glen Carbon City Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com