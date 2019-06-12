Norma Jean Rocca

Norma Jean Rocca, 88, of Collinsville, Illinois, born Jan. 26, 1931, in Collinsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois surrounded by her family.

Jean attended Holy Cross Lutheran Middle School going on to graduate from Collinsville High School in 1948. She was employed by Famous Barr/Macy's as a cosmetic consultant for Clinique Cosmetics, having worked at the downtown St. Louis location but spent most of her career at St. Clair Square. She retired in 1991 after 25 years of service. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling, and shopping with her friends. A wonderful and caring grandmother, Jean loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Elizabeth (nee Grigoleit) Petchulat; and five siblings: Arthur, Edward, Dorothy, Ruth and Lydia.

She will be missed by her devoted and loving husband of 68 years, Edward "Bud" Rocca; two sons: Gary (Joyce) Rocca and Jim (Mary) Rocca, both of Glen Carbon, Illnois; her grandchildren: Amy (Derek) Collins, Anthony (Alicia) Rocca, Scott (Kristi) Rocca, Brian (Suzie) Rocca; four great-grandchildren: Kade, Lena, James and Aurora; nephews: Kevin and Kirk Petchulat.

Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the funeral home with Rev. Kyle Wright officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Collinsville.

Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Vitas Hospice and will be received at the funeral home.

Condolences barrywilsonfuneralhome.com