GLEN CARBON — Norma M. Schumacher, age 95, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon.

Norma was born on Sept. 26, 1924, in Mellowdale, Alberta, Canada, the daughter of the late August and Caroline (Hammel) Deichmann.

She worked as an administrative assistant for many years at the University of Illinois until her retirement. Norma married Norman E. Schumacher on Aug. 16, 1950, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, Illinois.

Norman preceded her in death on Feb. 4, 1993.

Norma is survived by two daughters, Carol Ranek of Glen Carbon, and Mary Hudson and her husband David of Centennial, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Jonathan Frazier and wife Jenny, Stephanie Frazier, Kate Tarr and husband Eric, Matthew Ranek, Eve Hughes and her husband Jonathan, and Charly and Ely Schumacher; one great-grandchild, Gabriel Frazier; and a daughter-in-law, Jan Schumacher of Wilmington, Ohio.

Besides her parents and husband; Norma was preceded in death by one son, Paul Schumacher, and one grandchild, Michael Hudson.

She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville, Illinois, where she was also a member of the Dorcas Society and attended LWML Conventions. Music was also a passion for her, as she played piano at Meridian Village and sang in the Choir at Trinity.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Weber and Rodney Funeral Home, 304 North Main Street in Edwardsville.

The funeral service will be on Friday, Feb. 28, at noon at Trinity Lutheran Church, 600 Water Street, in Edwardsville with Rev. John Shank presiding.

Interment will follow at Valley View Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church or Lutheran Senior Services Benevolent Fund.

Weber and Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.