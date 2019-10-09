Norma Jean Zubal

Norma Jean Zubal, 87, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at her home.

Norma was born on April 9, 1932, in Edwardsville, Illinois; the daughter of the late Norman and Lydia (Sievers) Schoettle. Norma was a homemaker, bookkeeper and secretary. She worked with her husband and later her son as the bookkeeper and secretary for the family business for over 60 years. She was a passionate and talented quilter, embroiderer and loved making ceramics. But most of all she was passionate about her family, friends and her beloved Blues hockey and football. She was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed participating in her children's sporting events. All three of her children made nationals in their respective sports from her diligent involvement and encouragement. Norma was a social butterfly who enjoyed dancing in her earlier years and later in life bridge club with her many girlfriends.

Norma is survived and will be dearly missed by her sister, Marlene (Anthony) Benelli and Norman (Judy) Schoettle, sons; Stan Lee (Christina Kaman) Zubal of Edwardsville, Illinois and Michael Zubal of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; grandchildren, Katelyn Witsell, Amanda Zubal and step-grandchildren Breanna Blanton and Gabrielle Blanton; great-grandchild, Zoe Deatherage and her dearest friend of over 60 years, Penny Blume.

In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her sister, Vera Mae Schoettle, husband; Gilbert J. Zubal, whom she married on July 3, 1954, and her daughter, Kathryn L. Witsell and her son-in-law Cutler Witsell.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Saksa Funeral Home, 210 N. Kansas, Edwardsville, Illinois. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Saksa Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials are suggested to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.