Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nova Farrel.

Nova Virginia Farrell

BELLEVILLE — Nova Virginia Farrell, 89, of Edwardsville, Illinois, formerly Caseyville, died at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

Nova was a homemaker, took in ironing, worked food service, and was a bus driver for Edwardsville School District #7. Nova was born March 19, 1929, in Kennett, Missouri, the daughter of the late Jessie James & Nora Frances (Jackson) Edwards. She married James E. Farrell, Sr. on May 24, 1947. He preceded her in death on May 13, 2009.

Nova is survived by three sons, James Farrell, Jr. and wife, Wendy, Larry Farrell and wife, Shelly, and Robert Farrell and wife, Myra, all of Edwardsville; grandchildren, Julie (Tony) Mast of O'Fallon, Candace (Chris) Gentry of Rock Island, Tennessee, Tara (James) Newcombe of Troy, Cody (Jennifer) Farrell of Collinsville, Amanda (Rob) Campbell of Glen Carbon, Brooke (Patrick) Cunningham-Farrell of Hampton, Virginia, and Dale (Pat) and Ron Hadley; great-grandchildren, Savannah Rymer, Ashley & Tyler Newcombe, Holden & Erin Mast, Ashton Farrell, Lochlan, Evelyn, & Ahren Campbell, Lauren Hadley, Aubrey and Autumn Hadley, Daniel Seeley, and Steven Shrum; one brother, Charles (Virginia) Edwards of Cahokia; one sister, Becky Smith of St. Louis; and a sister-in-law, Mary Edwards of St. Ann, Missouri.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Billie Edwards.

Nova was a member of the Pontoon Baptist Church, 66 & Montclair Bowling Leagues, and the Wood River Moose Auxiliary.

A private family service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 10 at Pontoon Baptist Church. Interment is planned for Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Valley View Cemetery with Rev. Joshua Steely officiating followed by a visitation and celebration of Nova's 90th birthday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Tri-Township Park Community Center in Troy, Illinois.

Memorials may be given to the Pontoon Baptist Church. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.