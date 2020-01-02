EDWARDSVILLE — Oliver E. "Ollie" Piper, age 96, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 8:40 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

Ollie was born Aug. 26, 1923, in Worden, Illinois, the son of the late Oliver G. and Anna (Ladd) Piper. He married Dorothy J. (Long) Piper on Feb. 12, 1949, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Edwardsville. She preceded him in death on Jan. 30, 2017.

Ollie enjoyed playing cards, golfing, spending times with family and friends, and loved working on the apartments he built and rented. Over the years he developed many close relationships with his tenants. In his younger years Ollie was in the excavating business, the asphalt business, real estate salesman, a manager of Drda Electric, but most of his life he was a property owner manager. He was a resident at Aspen Creek of Troy since March of 2017. Ollie was extremely well cared for by the Aspen Creek Staff and had daily visits from various family members.

Ollie is survived by one son, Edward Piper and wife, Caryl of Edwardsville; one daughter, Jane Luchtefeld and husband Jerry of Edwardsville; four grandchildren, Douglas Piper and wife Kate of Glen Carbon, Illinois, Gregory Piper and wife Annie of Glen Carbon, Stephanie Lance and husband Brandon of Edwardsville, and Stephen Luchtefeld and wife Stephany of Collinsville, Illinois; seven great-grandchildren, Molly, Mason, Abbigail, Sydney, and Vivienne Piper, and Taylor and Olivia Lance; also a number of nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters Annamae (Susie) Peck and Betty Browning; four brothers-in-law, Calvin (Buddy) Peck, Wendell (Wimp) Browning, Jack Broderick, and Billy Mainer; and 1 sister-in-law, Dolores (Dode) Broderick.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the funeral home with Fr. Rob Johnson officiating.

Interment will follow at Valley View Cemetery. The family request memorials to Anderson Hospital Foundation, St. Boniface Catholic Church, or Edwardsville American Legion Post #199.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.