Otis Douglas

Otis Lee Douglas, departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Otis was born on Oct. 8, 1954, in Columbus, MS, to Phines and Juanita Douglas.

Otis joined the Monterey Coal Company, in Carlinville, IL, as a Coal Miner in 1984, where he worked for approximately 19 years. He also worked for the United States Steel Corporation, in Granite City, for several years. After his careers as a coal miner and steelworker, Otis started a second career with the Edwardsville School District as a lead custodial engineer at the Leclaire Elementary School, where he eventually retired. He was beloved by all of his students and colleagues.

Otis was educated in the East Saint Louis School District and graduated from Lincoln Senior High School in 1973. He enjoyed being with family and friends, playing cards, barbequing, telling jokes and having a good time.

Otis leaves, to cherish his loving memories, his children, Vicki L. Douglas, Corlis N. Mitchell, Sabrina L. Delaney, Mary B. Owens and Christina L. Douglas; one precious granddaughter, Cierra B. Mitchell; his brothers, Phines (Rosemary) Douglas, Tommie (Alice) Douglas and Curtis (Trina) Douglas, L.B. Douglas; sisters, Gail Douglas and Annette (John) Douglas-Yancey.

His memories will also be cherished by three special aunts, Dorothy Hill, Fannie (Rufus) Harris and Irene Grey; and a host of nephews and nieces.

His father, mother, brothers Dennis and Lester; and sisters Bobbie and Victoria proceeded him in death.

Visitation will be at Officer Funeral Home, 2114 Missouri Ave., East St.Louis, 62205, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Services will follow.