Otis Spencer

Otis P. Spencer, 99, of Edwardsville, passed away at 1:45 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

He was born September 29, 1919, in Gillespie, the son of the late Frank Spencer. Otis married Gladys R. Schnaare on December 21, 1945, in Staunton. She preceded him in death on May 9, 2003.

He is survived by one son Daniel Spencer & wife Sandra of Edwardsville; two grandchildren, Nicole Woods & husband Kevin of Godfrey, Cody Spencer of Edwardsville; a brother in law, Roger Schnaare & wife Arlene of New Jersey; two sisters in law, Leatta Rethemeyer of Overland, MO, & Judy Turigliatto of Benld, IL.

Otis was also preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters. He was a member of the St. Paul United Church of Christ in Edwardsville and he served in the U.S. Army during WWII.

Visitation will be held from 10 - 11 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at St. Paul United Church of Christ. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, at the church with Rev. Diane Grohmann officiating. Burial will be at the St. Paul U.C.C. Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family requests memorials to St. Paul U.C.C. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.