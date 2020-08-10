Otis Vaughn

Mr. Otis Vee Vaughn, 77, of Edwardsville, departed this life on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at his home. He was the eighth child born to the late Taylor Vaughn, Sr., and the late Mary "Ma Dear" Lee Vaughn, in Crawford, Mississippi on Nov. 10, 1942.

Otis moved to Edwardsville in 1954 at the age of 12. He attended Columbus Junior High and graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1962, where he played basketball and football.

Upon graduating from high school, Otis immediately began employment with Richards Brick Co., in Edwardsville until he retired after 45 years of service. In his spare time, Otis loved listening to music, his favorite two artists being, Shirley Caesar and Sam Cooke. He was an avid sports fan and historian. Otis enjoyed lively debates on all matters.

Otis leaves to mourn in his passing four children, daughter Rhoda (Victor), Valentine, Jr., of Edwardsville, son Stacey Vaughn of O'Fallon, Illinois, daughter Hayley Hanfelder and son John Hanfelder both of Edwardsville, three brothers J.P. (Rosie) Peterson of Cincinnati, Ohio, Taylor Vaughn, Jr., of Chicago, Govoner (Loretta) Vaughn of Detroit, Michigan, five grandchildren, Aaron, Victoria, Sydnee, Caleb, and Skylar; one great-grandson Tristan, one of his two sister-in-law's Mary Vaughn of Chicago, God-Daughter Judith Cross-Purkett of Chicago, two "Special Cousins", James Hairston of St. Louis and Victoria Selvie of Cincinnati, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and his companion Candice Hanfelder.

Otis was preceded in death by both parents, three brothers, Jimmie Lee, Tommie Lee, and Wardell Vaughn, three sisters, Christine Hammond, Emma Jean Cross, Annie Lizzie Harris, two brother-in-law's Clyde Cross, and Marcus Hammond and two "Special Cousins", Rhoda Shelton and John Shelton.

Visitation for family and friends on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, from 11 a.m. until time of service at noon for family only (50 or less) masks required, at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton. Burial at Sunset Cemetery in Glen Carbon.