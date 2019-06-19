Otto J. Werner

Otto J. Werner, 89, of Glen Carbon, Illinois died at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. Otto was born June 30, 1929, in Jackson, Missouri the son of the late Otto F. & Wilhelmina C. (Baer) Werner.

Otto was a retired from Cassens Transport as a truck driver.

Otto married Bonnie J. Warren on Aug. 11, 1951, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in St. Louis, Missouri. She preceded him in death on March 5, 2017.

Otto is survived by his beloved children, Cheryl (Paul) Ramsbottom of Wesley Chapel, Florida, Darrell Werner of Godfrey, Illinois and Daniel (Allison) Werner of Madison, Wisconsin; two grandchildren, Matthew (Jennifer) Unger and Kendall Werner; and one great-grandchild, Logan Unger.

Otto was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville. Otto was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War.

A visitation will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home with Rev. John Shank officiating. Interment will follow at Valley View Cemetery, Edwardsville.

Memorial contributions be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, 600 Water St., Edwardsville, IL 62025. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.