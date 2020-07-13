Pamela Kunz

HAMEL — Pamela Hartung Kunz born Oct. 6, 1959 in East St. Louis, Illinois, to Robert and Marilyn (Bowler)Hartung

Pamela passed away at Barnes Hospital on Sunday, July 12, 2020 after a sudden illness.

Pam was preceded in death by her husband Ed Kunz; her father in 1998; her mother in 1973; and her brother, Robert L Hartung Jr. in 2019.

Pam is survived by her partner, Russell Henry; his daughter, Erin Smith; and her children, Abby and Cameron Carson; her sister, Julia Fore and husband, Richard of Edwardsville, Illinois; sister, Marci White of Sacramento, California; sister-in-law, Mary Hartung of Carlyle, Illinois; nephews, Richie and Robbie Fore, and Hunter (Maddie)Hartung; Pam is also survived by Sherion Deconcini- Pam lovingly called her a "Special Angel".

Pam graduated from Carlyle high school in 1977. Pam became a nurses aide and did home health care for many years. She worked at her husband Ed and his brothers restaurant-Sherpado's Italian Villa in Springfield, Illinois.

Pam excelled at Crosstitch, macramé, and jewelry making.

She was a big advocate for animal rights. She dearly loved dogs. She will always be remembered for her sweet personality, laughter and good times.

A Cremation funeral of Christian burial will take place at Calvary cemetery Edwardsville. The funeral services are private.

Memorials may be given to the Humane Society or Edwardsville Glen-Ed Pantry.

Saksas Mateer Funeral Home is in charge of cremation services.