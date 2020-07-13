1/1
Pamela Kunz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HAMEL — Pamela Hartung Kunz born Oct. 6, 1959 in East St. Louis, Illinois, to Robert and Marilyn (Bowler)Hartung



Pamela passed away at Barnes Hospital on Sunday, July 12, 2020 after a sudden illness.



Pam was preceded in death by her husband Ed Kunz; her father in 1998; her mother in 1973; and her brother, Robert L Hartung Jr. in 2019.



Pam is survived by her partner, Russell Henry; his daughter, Erin Smith; and her children, Abby and Cameron Carson; her sister, Julia Fore and husband, Richard of Edwardsville, Illinois; sister, Marci White of Sacramento, California; sister-in-law, Mary Hartung of Carlyle, Illinois; nephews, Richie and Robbie Fore, and Hunter (Maddie)Hartung; Pam is also survived by Sherion Deconcini- Pam lovingly called her a "Special Angel".



Pam graduated from Carlyle high school in 1977. Pam became a nurses aide and did home health care for many years. She worked at her husband Ed and his brothers restaurant-Sherpado's Italian Villa in Springfield, Illinois.



Pam excelled at Crosstitch, macramé, and jewelry making.



She was a big advocate for animal rights. She dearly loved dogs. She will always be remembered for her sweet personality, laughter and good times.



A Cremation funeral of Christian burial will take place at Calvary cemetery Edwardsville. The funeral services are private.



Memorials may be given to the Humane Society or Edwardsville Glen-Ed Pantry.



Saksas Mateer Funeral Home is in charge of cremation services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saksa Mateer Funeral Home
210 North Kansas Street
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-7577
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved