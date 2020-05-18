MARYVILLE — Pamela "Pam" Wilson-Molina, 61, born on Jan. 10, 1959 in East St. Louis, Illinois, passed away at 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Maryville, Illinois.



Pam was passionate about bingo, cards, shopping, and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She loved biscuits and gravy, Pammy surprise pasta, which her and her family created about ten years ago, and she always had her Dr. Pepper in her hand. Her wish was to one day meet Adam Levine. Two of her sons, Micah and David, and daughter-in-law Jennifer referred to her as "Debbie" something they will always have in their memories to put a smile on their face.



She was preceded in death by her parents Floyd Edward Wilson and Earlene (Welch) Wilson.



Surviving are three children, Micah (Jennifer) Wilson of Maryville, James (Barri) Wilson of Summerville, South Carolina, and David Wilson of Maryville; nine grandchildren, Kiele Hayden, Tori Wilson, Jordan Wilson, Payton Wilson, James Jr. Wilson, Paul Wilson, Ava Wilson, Chole Wilson, and Samantha Wilson; one sister, Terri (Elvis) Cupp of Doniphan, Missouri; five brothers, Eddie (Candy) Wilson of Pinckneyville, Illinois, Robert (Maria) Wilson of Edwardsville, Illinois, Phillip (Sonya) Arivett of Danville, Illinois, Gary (Sherri) Arivett of Henning, Illinois, and Billy (Carla) Arivett of Coweta, Oklahoma; step-mother, Charlotte Wilson of Henning, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews; also her special Friend Nancy Fine.



At her request, cremation without formal funeral will take place. A memorial service will be performed with close family and friends, dates and times are pending.



Memorials are appreciated to The December 5th Fund in Saint Louis, Missouri, an organization in which she helped her Son Micah and Daughter-in-law Jennifer donate bikes to the last couple of years.



