Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Butcher.

Patricia L. Butcher

Patricia L. Butcher, 77, of Worden, passed away April 10, 2019 at Liberty Village, Maryville. Born Nov. 24, 1941 in Alton, daughter of the late Edmund and Anna Marie nee Blacklegde Ledbetter.

Patricia married John Butcher June 6, 1959, he passed Dec. 6, 2001.

Survived by three children, Scott (Susan ) Butcher of Worden, Cheri Hackethal of Edwardsville and Brandon Butcher of Staunton; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Sisters Vicki McClaine of Jerseyville and Debi (Roger) Weiss of Wood River.

Preceded in death by a sister Barbara Foster.

She enjoyed her many years as a checker at Walmart.

Visitation Saturday April 13, 2019 9-10:30 a.m. at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home in Edwardsville.

Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. April 13, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville.

Patricia will be buried at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Suggested memorial donations can be made to .