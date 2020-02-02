PATRICIA CONREAUX

Patricia H. Conreaux, 81, of Glen Carbon, passed from this life on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Patricia was born on Oct. 24, 1938, in Glen Carbon, Illinois to William Charles Henry, Sr. and Leona (Viere) Henry.

Happily married for 61 years, she is survived by her husband, Phillip Dale Conreaux, Sr. of Glen Carbon.

Patricia was a spirited leader in the community, a dedicated steward of Christianity and a passionate fan of St. Louis sports, particularly the Cardinals. In addition to serving as a trustee and treasurer for the village of Glen Carbon, she was a lifelong member of St. Cecilia's Catholic Church where she was known for leading the rosary and holding constant vigil during weekly prayer hours. In 2019, she received the Woman of Distinction Award from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, IL for her dedication and service to the parish. She retired from SIUE, where she worked in the athletic department for 15+ years. Post-retirement, she and her family operated Conreaux's Corner Sno Cones, a summertime staple on Main Street for over twenty years. Most of all, she will be remembered for the enduring love and care she provided her six children, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Her surviving family includes: siblings Maurice (Barbara) Henry of Springfield, MO, Mary Jo Peck of Glen Carbon, Margaret (Dewey) Fare of Aurora, MO and Beth Oberto of Troy, IL; children Anne Carrera of Bethalto, IL, Joan Conreaux of Glen Carbon, IL, Phillip (Debbie) Conreaux, Jr. of Hamel, IL, Geri (Jeff) Kraus of Glen Carbon, IL, and Patrick (Suzanne) Conreaux of Atlanta, GA; and all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Charles Henry, Sr. and Leona (Viere) Henry; brother, William Charles Henry Jr.; and son, Jon Gerard Conreaux.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 5 with a rosary service at 4 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon. A mass celebration will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 155 N. Main Street in Glen Carbon. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

Memorials are suggested to masses to St. Cecilia's church (stcparish.org) or Legion of Mary (legionofmary.ie)