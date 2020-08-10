Patricia Hallis

SUN CITY CENTER, FL — Patricia Lee Hallis, 84, of Sun City Center, Florida, formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on June 3, 2020.

She was born May 28, 1936, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late James H. & Anna Lee (Nichols) Jones. Pat is survived by her husband Tom Hallis, three sons: Gary (Sirion) Werner, Todd Werner, Jon (Laure) Werner, a stepdaughter Laura Yakobics, three stepsons: the late Tom Hallis Jr., Robert Hallis, and Ron Hallis, 14 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.

Pat taught elementary school in Edwardsville for 16 years, retiring in 1988. She was a graduate of Edwardsville High School, she attended the University of Missouri, and graduated from SIUE with a master degree in education. Pat loved to travel, read, playing cards and spending time with her family and friends.

A memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Robert McNutt officiating.

Funeral will be at Troy City Cemetery in Troy, Missouri at 11 a.m. Sat., August 15, 2020. The family request memorials to The American Cancer Society and/or The Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.