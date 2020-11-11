1/1
Patricia Mitchell
WOOD RIVER — Patricia Marlene Mitchell, 85, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at her residence.



Born June 7, 1935 in Carlinville, Illinois, she was the daughter of Aaron Edward "Ed" and Margaret "Maggie" (Allen) Hammond.



She owned and operated "Roxana Day Care" for 32 years before retiring in 1999.



Pat was a longtime, active member of the First United Methodist Church in Wood River, Illinois. She loved children, enjoyed baking and cooking as well as gardening.



On June 5, 1954, she married Lee C. Mitchell. He died Jan. 24, 2010.



Surviving are a son, Bob Mitchell of Wood River; daughter, Renee (Tom) Jackstadt of Collinsville, Illinois; six grandchildren, Tyler Bricker, Kristen Mellenthin, Bailey (Drew) Schwann, Sawyer Bricker, Nathaniel Jackstadt, and Joseph Jackstadt; along with great-grandchildren, Dade Mellenthin, T.J. and Jasper Bricker.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Lindsey Bricker; brothers, Gerald and James Hammond; and sister, Shirlee Hammond.



Graveside services and burial will be held Saturday, Nov. 14 at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana, Illinois.



Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Wood River and/or the T.W.I.G.S. Program c/o the church.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Nov. 11, 2020.
