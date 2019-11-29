GLEN CARBON — Patricia Nicoloff, 63, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, and formerly of Wood River, Illinois, passed away at 7:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Cedarhurst of Edwardsville, Illinois, with her family by her side. She was born in Wood River, on April 18, 1956, the daughter of David and Carol (McGill) French.

Patty married Joseph "Joe" Nicoloff on Sept. 6, 1975. He survives.

Patty is also survived by two sons, Scott Nicoloff of Edwardsville, and Adam Nicoloff and his wife, Katie, of Edwardsville; one daughter, Jamie Palmer and her husband, Nathan, of Edwardsville; five grandchildren, August, Elliot, and Tucker Nicoloff and Charlotte and William Palmer; mother, Carol French of Wood River; two sisters, Diann Nelson and her husband Mark of East Alton, Illinois, and Mary Kay Nesler and her husband, Jack, of East Alton.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Patty was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Edwardsville. Patty was a stay-at-home mom, seeing to the needs of her family. She loved to sew and made baby blankets for Operation Blessing in Wood River. She also enjoyed photography. Patty always loved holidays like Halloween and Christmas, and loved taking trips to Disney World with her family.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville.

The funeral mass will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Edwardsville with Rev. Robert J. Jallas presiding. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville. For those who prefer memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

