Patricia "Patti" A. Penelton

Patricia "Patti" A. Penelton, 73, of Edwardsville, Illinois, went to be with the Lord at 1:38 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her residence. She was born Oct. 15, 1945, in Edwardsville, the daughter of the late Ray & Mary (Johnson) Jones. She was a lifelong resident of Edwardsville.

Patti graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1963. She obtained her bachelor and master's degree from SIUE. Patti worked for the Edwardsville School District as a speech pathologist and a special education teacher, retiring in 2001. She married Carl William "Bill" Penelton on Dec. 21, 1968, at the Wesley Chapel AME Church in Edwardsville. Bill preceded her in death on April 21, 2018.

Patti is survived by a son, Michael (Triveece) Penelton of Kansas City, Missouri; daughter, Dr. Karyle Penelton of Edwardsville; three sisters, Gerri (Floyd) Freeman of Edwardsville, Gloria Dickerson of New York City, New York, and Nola Williams of Edwardsville. She was also preceded in death by a sister Frances Nelson.

Patti's church home was Believers' Bible Fellowship in Edwardsville. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, AAUW, and the Illinois and Madison County Retired Teachers Associations.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Mount Joy Missionary Church in Edwardsville, with Rev. Clifton Carpenter officiating. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to the Lincoln School Alumni Association or the Manny Jackson Center for Humanities Foundation. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.