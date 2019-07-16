Patricia Penelton

Guest Book
  • "Beautiful spirit. Condolences to the family."
    - Charlene Blair
  • "One special lady! So sorry for your loss and definitely..."
    - Donnie & Angela Howard
  • "My thoughts are with you during this difficult time. May..."
    - Linda Klette
  • "Patti sounds like a wonderful person. I'm so sorry for..."
    - Jeanne Heitman
  • " So sorry for your loss & comfort and blessings to her..."
    - Cheryl Burns Gray
Service Information
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL
62025
(618)-656-4655
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Joy Missionary Church
Edwardsville, IL
Obituary
Patricia Penelton



Patricia "Patti" A. Penelton, 73, of Edwardsville, passed away at 1:38 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her residence.



Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Mount Joy Missionary Church in Edwardsville, with Rev. Clifton Carpenter officiating.



Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to the Lincoln School Alumni Association or the Manny Jackson Center for Humanities Foundation. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on July 16, 2019
