Patricia Penelton

Patricia "Patti" A. Penelton, 73, of Edwardsville, passed away at 1:38 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her residence.

Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Mount Joy Missionary Church in Edwardsville, with Rev. Clifton Carpenter officiating.

Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to the Lincoln School Alumni Association or the Manny Jackson Center for Humanities Foundation. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.