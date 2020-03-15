ST. CHARLES — Patricia Marguerite Schumacher, age 75, of Saint Charles Missouri, left this earth to be with her Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Pat was an amazing woman who was extremely devoted to her family and friends. She had a passion for shopping, playing cards, and decorating her home. Pat was kind, loving, and considerate to everyone she met. She was adored by her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Pat and Myron traveled to many places and furnished their home with treasures from their trips. Pat loved entertaining friends and family and was known for her generous hospitality.

Christmas Eve was legendary.

Pat was a lifelong Lutheran and was strong in her faith. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church Weldon Spring.

A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.

Pat is survived by her husband, Myron of 52 years; her son, Michael Schumacher and his wife Michelle of Wentzville, Missouri; daughter, Amy Malterer and her husband Nigel of Weldon Spring, Missouri; and daughter Laura Michel and husband Christopher of Saint Peters, Missouri; grandchildren, Claire, Sarah, Jake, Anna, Luke, Chloe, Sam, Johnny, and Penelope.

Pat was the oldest of nine children siblings, are Mark Polzin (Jeanne), Mary Polzin, Susan Lohr (Jerry), Margaret Wehrenberg, Thomas Polzin (Linda), Janet Crowder, William Polzin (Su), and Kathryn Deitte (Dick). She was preceded in death by her brother, William; father, Frederick; and mother, Marguerite.

A visitation will be held at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Center (5987 Mid River's Mall Dr. Cottleville, Missouri (63304) on Friday, March 20, from 4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

A Memorial service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church Weldon Spring (5911 MO-94 Weldon Spring, MO 63304) on Saturday, March 21, at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Messiah Lutheran Church Weldon Spring.