EDWARDSVILLE — Patricia Marie (Vaux) Sim, 91, died on Friday, May 29 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois, of age-related causes. Pat was born on Aug. 25, 1928, in Swea City, Iowa, to James E. and Marie (Butterfield) Vaux.

Pat graduated second in her class at Swea City High School in 1946, and then left farming life to join her family in Washington State's post-WWII building boom. She studied Biology at Puget Sound University in Tacoma, Washington, from 1947-1949, until she was accepted into graduate school for physical therapy at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Instead of studying at Mayo, she chose to marry former army pilot Joseph M. Sim in 1950. Pat helped support their family as a medical assistant to Dr. William J. Siemens of Seattle, Washington, while Joe launched his dental career.

Pat and Joe had three children (Murray, Rochelle, and Joseph Jr.) while building their livelihood in the mountain town of Twisp, Washington, until Joe accepted a faculty position in Birmingham, Alabama (1966-1971) during the fight for civil rights.

A devoted bridge player, Pat hosted the first integrated bridge luncheon in Birmingham. The Vietnam War stationed the Sim family in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, from 1968-69 when Joe was called up in the reserves. By 1971 the family permanently relocated to Edwardsville, Illinois. Pat raised their three children while Joe started the dental college in Alton (now SIU School of Dental Medicine). Pat returned to professional life as the business manager and "Chief Mucky-Muck" of Bonacord Enterprises, a successful dental consultant, training, and diagnostic software company, from 1978-1998. Pat was a tireless volunteer and served in multiple organizations. She was the treasurer at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Edwardsville for 16 years, having also served in that role at St. John's (Kirkland, WA) and St. Luke's (Birmingham, AL). She was a Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville Women's Scholarship funder for 30 years and was also a member of the SIUE Dental Wives Club and Library volunteer.

Previously, she had been a member of the University of Alabama Faculty Wives Club. Pat was a lifelong member of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Association). Pat and Joe traveled and made friends around the world. She hosted many exchange students from Brazil, who became family. She was an accomplished cook and avid birdwatcher and gardener. Pat took great joy in her children and grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Sim in 2002; but is survived by her children, Murray (Nancy) Sim, Rochelle (Willie) Dorssers, and Joseph (Holly Helterhoff) Sim; and six grandchildren, Erica Sim, Rebecca (Kristine) Whitescarver, Tosha Dorssers, Mariah (Jay Froneberger), Lila, and Harris Sim; as well her brother, James (Helen) Vaux.

A service will be held with a celebration of life Tuesday, Aug. 25 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, Illinois, where she lived with her many friends in her final years. Please join us. Memorials can be made in care of SIUE School of Dental Medicine, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Edwardsville, and Vitas Hospice in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

Our family extends special gratitude to the staff at Meridian Village and to treasured caregiver Elizabeth Byrd.

