Paul Falbe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ST. JACOB — Paul Martin Falbe, 89 of St. Jacob, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Liberty Village in Maryville, Illinois.



Paul was born on Sept. 11, 1930 in Freeburg, Illinois; the son of the late Louis and Elizabeth (Grau) Falbe. Paul was a mechanic last working for the Big 4 Chevrolet dealership and proudly served his country in the United States Army in the Korean War. Paul was a member of Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville, Illinois, and a member of the machinist union. He was well known for being a master carpenter and for building many homes throughout the area. Most of all Paul enjoyed his days of spending time with his family and he will be remembered for all the special time they shared together.



Paul is survived by and will be missed by his children, William Falbe, Steven and Michelle Falbe, Paul J. and Marianne Falbe, Mary and Jeffrey Burdell, Carol and Ron Pour; grandchildren, Brad Burdell, Todd and Nicole Burdell, Nicole and Keith Palmer, Eric Falbe, Allison Falbe and Wesley Looser, Emily Falbe, Anna Falbe, Matthew Falbe, and Paul Falbe; great-grandchildren, Gavin Raber, Lucia Marilyn Palmer, Addalyn Burdell, Bodhi Burdell, and Logan Burdell; sisters, Lucille Bosse, Bernice and Ardell Kombrink, Margaret and Robert Rowan; sister-in-law, Eileen Fohne; and many other close family members and friends.



In addition to his parents; Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Alice (Mueller) Falbe, whom he married on Aug. 30, 1952; sisters, Rosella Daab, Virginia Eikelmann, and Dorothy Schaefer.



In celebration of Paul's life, a visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, Illinois.



Funeral services will be held after the visitation at 11 a.m. at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 200 North Lang Street in Maryville, Illinois, with Fr. Joseph Havrilka as celebrant.



Burial will follow with military rites at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 288-9500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved