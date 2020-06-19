ST. JACOB — Paul Martin Falbe, 89 of St. Jacob, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Liberty Village in Maryville, Illinois.

Paul was born on Sept. 11, 1930 in Freeburg, Illinois; the son of the late Louis and Elizabeth (Grau) Falbe. Paul was a mechanic last working for the Big 4 Chevrolet dealership and proudly served his country in the United States Army in the Korean War. Paul was a member of Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville, Illinois, and a member of the machinist union. He was well known for being a master carpenter and for building many homes throughout the area. Most of all Paul enjoyed his days of spending time with his family and he will be remembered for all the special time they shared together.

Paul is survived by and will be missed by his children, William Falbe, Steven and Michelle Falbe, Paul J. and Marianne Falbe, Mary and Jeffrey Burdell, Carol and Ron Pour; grandchildren, Brad Burdell, Todd and Nicole Burdell, Nicole and Keith Palmer, Eric Falbe, Allison Falbe and Wesley Looser, Emily Falbe, Anna Falbe, Matthew Falbe, and Paul Falbe; great-grandchildren, Gavin Raber, Lucia Marilyn Palmer, Addalyn Burdell, Bodhi Burdell, and Logan Burdell; sisters, Lucille Bosse, Bernice and Ardell Kombrink, Margaret and Robert Rowan; sister-in-law, Eileen Fohne; and many other close family members and friends.

In addition to his parents; Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Alice (Mueller) Falbe, whom he married on Aug. 30, 1952; sisters, Rosella Daab, Virginia Eikelmann, and Dorothy Schaefer.

In celebration of Paul's life, a visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held after the visitation at 11 a.m. at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 200 North Lang Street in Maryville, Illinois, with Fr. Joseph Havrilka as celebrant.

Burial will follow with military rites at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.