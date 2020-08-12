1/
Paul Rusnack
BELLEVILLE — Paul A. Rusnack, MD, of Belleville, Illinois, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Hospital of COVID pneumonia.



Memorials may be made to St. Francis College, Loretta, Pennslyvania, the Smile Train, or to the Catholic Urban Programs.



Funeral and burial is private due to COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS. There will be a future celebration of Paul's Life when it is safe to gather.



Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 11, 2020
My heart breaks for you all. He was a great man and awesome father and husband. Sending love and hugs and prayers of peace during this tragic time.
Love
Tammy williams Stewart
Tammy
Friend
August 10, 2020
Dear Margo and family . I am so sorry to hear of Paul's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you. He certainly fit in with the Irish Callahan cousins! Love and Peace to all.
Mary Ellen Callahan Smith
Family
August 9, 2020
What a gentleman & so very well respected by all @ St. Elizabeth’s. Once he meet you, he always greeted you by your name. So pleasant always. Just aren’t people like him anywhere anymore. R.I.P.
August 9, 2020
Great mentor to my wife, Trish when she worked at the lab at St. E's. She always respected him. Sorry for your loss, he will be truly missed.
Tony Holdener
Acquaintance
August 9, 2020
I am the daughter of RICHARD J BEAUDOIN MD amy name is Denise. my father and Paul went to school together at St. louis Universirty . I am very sorry for your loss
Denise K Beaudoin
Acquaintance
