Paul Rusnack

BELLEVILLE — Paul A. Rusnack, MD, of Belleville, Illinois, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Hospital of COVID pneumonia.

Memorials may be made to St. Francis College, Loretta, Pennslyvania, the Smile Train, or to the Catholic Urban Programs.

Funeral and burial is private due to COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS. There will be a future celebration of Paul's Life when it is safe to gather.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.