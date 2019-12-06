Paul Strackeljan

Paul W. Strackeljahn, 65, of Edwardsville, born Sep. 28, 1954, in Highland, to the late Albert William and Gladys (nee Jelik) Strackeljahn, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Maryville.

Paul was a life long farmer with a small cattle and honeybee farm in Edwardsville where he was married to his wife Debbie for 43 years.

He enjoyed being outside cutting firewood, fixing fences and tending to his garden in addition to caring for his cattle and bees. He worked as a machinist most of his life with several companies, but mostly Shell and Conoco Phillips. He was a volunteer firefighter while employed and also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Paul retired in August of 2018. Paul's greatest joy was his family and friends, although you didn't have to be a blood relative to be considered family to him. He spent much of his time supporting his grandchildren at karate, hockey, lacrosse, baseball and soccer games. One of his fondest memories was taking his wife, children and grandchildren on an Alaskan cruise over this past summer where they went on many adventures and had an unforgettable experience. He was a truly selfless man always putting others' needs before his own. He was quick with a joke or an old saying to make you laugh which we called "Paul-isms". You could always count on him when you needed help and he never said no to anyone in need.

In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his siblings, Rita Bowler, Charles "Bud" Strackeljahn, and Alberta Jean Strackeljahn.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 43 years, Deborah (nee Henson) Strackeljahn; children, Paula (Robert) Long, Timothy (Kris) Strackeljahn and Sara (Larry) Ulrich; grandchildren Dakota, Brian; Jo'Ziah, Addy Mae, Luke and Samantha. He is also survived by sisters, Mary Noud, Linda (Morris) Denton and Ruth (Eugene) Dickerson; his dog, Rusty; his cattle and honeybees, too numerous to name; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation where friends may gather with the family from 4 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Robert Johnson officiating.

In honor of Paul's wishes and with respect to his dedicated fandom, guests attending the visitation are encouraged to wear their favorite St. Louis Cardinals or Blues attire.

Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation at cjdfoundation.org or 3634 W. Market St., Suite 110, Akron, OH 44333.