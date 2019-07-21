Paul R. Tarpey, Ph.D., 85, of New Baden, IL (formerly of Glen Carbon) died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, surrounded by friends and family at Clinton Manor Living Center in New Baden.

He was born on July 25, 1933, in Stillwater, OK. Paul was a US Army veteran who loved this country and discussing politics. He enjoyed playing bridge, reading the newspaper, watching FOX News and his grandsons play soccer and baseball; he relished ice cream.

Dr. Tarpey was a professor of information systems at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Maryville University, and the University of Kentucky. He owned and operated a consulting firm, STLO Corporation, for many years. In addition, he worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Internal Revenue Service.

He is survived by three children: Jennifer (Ray) Rowland of O'Fallon, IL, Bruce Tarpey of St. Louis, MO, and Stephen Tarpey of Katy, TX; three grandchildren: Carson and Carter Rowland and Savannah Tarpey; one brother, Richard (Teresa) Tarpey of Shawnee, OK; two sisters: Mabel (the late Bill) Maxon of Peculiar, MO, and Martha (Roy) Waters of Pawnee, OK; a large extended family; and the mother of his sons, Elizabeth (née McCaslin) Tarpey.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl (née Mears) Tarpey, and his parents, William Paul and Violet Irene (née Lowe) Tarpey.

Visitation/Celebration of Life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Kalmer Memorial Services, located on Rte. 50 between Lebanon and O'Fallon. A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clinton Manor Activity Fund, 111 E Illinois St, New Baden, IL 62265.

A special thank you to the staff at Clinton Manor Living Center; your love and care will never be forgotten.

"Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality" Emily Dickinson

Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com.