Pauline M. Moore

Pauline M. Moore, 91, of Collinsville, and formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 6:51 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

She was born Feb. 7, 1928, in Ulman, Missouri, a daughter of the late Robert and Ruby (Richardson) Barnhart. She married Darrell L. Moore on Jan. 21, 1946, in Granite City, Illinois and he passed away on March 21, 1999. She retired from the Edwardsville School District after many years of dedicated service as a school bus driver. She cherished her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

Pauline was an avid reader, loved her days of bowling and treasured her many travels to several countries. She and her late husband were members of the Wolf Pack Car Club and enjoyed their antique Plymouth automobiles and attended many car shows throughout the years.

She is survived by three daughters and two son-in-laws, Karyle and Jim Holshouser of Edwardsville, Linda and Mike Kovarik of Edwardsville and Debbie Koehler of Collinsville; a son and daughter-in-law, Butch and Cindy Moore of Glen Carbon; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Gerry and Stan Glass of Chicago; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeff Moore; a sister, Evie Roberts and two brothers, Bob and Roy Barnhart.

In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 4 until 8 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Burial will follow at Buck Road Cemetery in Maryville. Memorials may be made to and may be accepted at the funeral home.