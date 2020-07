GLEN CARBON — Pauline Suraud, age 87, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, born July 23, 1933 in St. Louis, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Visitation is 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, Illinois. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.

Funeral service is 11 a.m. following the visitation with Rev. John Shank officiating.

Graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at Chapel Hill Cemetery, DuBois, Illinois.