Pauline P. Seitz Whitehead

Pauline P. Seitz Whitehead, 91, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 1:43 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

She was born Aug. 19, 1927, in Edwardsville the daughter of the late Ernest & Pearl (Daves) Pike.

Pauline worked for Wild Goose Bargain Center in Bethalto as a cashier for 14 years and the at the Red Cross Shoe Store in Rockford, Illinois for five years. She married Harold Seitz and he preceded her in death in 1975.

Pauline is survived by one son, Billy Seitz and wife Renee of Edwardsville; a daughter, Patricia King and husband Darrell of Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas; seven grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald Pike and wife Jenny; and one sister Kay Smart.

She was preceded in death by a son, William Seitz; one grandson; one brother; and three sisters.

Pauline was a member of the First Baptist Church in Edwardsville and of the Edwardsville Moose Lodge #1561. She also loved to play bingo.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the funeral home with Rev. Ed Haun officiating. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to the .

