Percy "P.J." Joseph Wilkinson

Percy "P.J." Joseph Wilkinson, 66, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at Resurrection Medical Center ER in Chicago, Illinois.

He was born July 20, 1952 in Granite City to the late Oscar & Mary (Blaylock) Wilkinson.

On Nov. 17, 1994, he and Cheryl K. Landess were married in Edwardsville. She survives in Edwardsville.

P.J. was a U.S. Army veteran and later retired from Local #439 as a pipefitter. He and Cheryl loved traveling and were avid motorcycle enthusiasts and P.J. had been a member of F Troop in the 1970s.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Poco "P.J." (Jeffrey) Wakeford of Granite City; a son, Phillip Wilkinson of Granite City; a step-daughter: Jaime (Gary) Guthrie of Pittsfield, Illinois; a step-son, Frank Eckhardt of Edwardsville; eight grandchildren, Jessica Wakeford, Justin Wakeford, Justin Proffitt, Kayla Proffitt, Amber Proffitt, Tyler Proffitt, Corey Guthrie and Maggie Guthrie; four brothers, Tom Wilkinson of Staunton, Illinois, Dicky Wilkinson of Granite City; Roger Wilkinson and Chuck Wilkinson of Pontoon Beach; two sisters, Mary Castello of Redbud, Illinois and Laura Williams of Davenport, Iowa; and his mother-in-law, Stella "Vi" Landess of Edwardsville who he dearly loved.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Vernon, Joe and J.D. Wilkinson.

Visitation will be from noon until time of services at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude's in Memphis, Tennessee.

