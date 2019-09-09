Peter Fornof

Peter H. Fornof, 69, of Edwardsville, passed away at 2:02 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019, at his residence. He was born July 29, 1950, in Columbus, OH, the son of the late William & Dorothy (Hunt) Fornof.

Pete spent most of his career at Florist Mutual Insurance Company, now Hortica Insurance Company, in Edwardsville for 36 years. He retired in December of 2015 as their Sr. Vice President, Chief Information Officer. Pete married Barbara G. Jones on Aug. 18, 1984, at St. John's United Methodist Church in Edwardsville. Barbara preceded him in death on Aug. 22, 1997.

Pete is survived by three daughters, Kristen Millet & husband Wes of Grove City, OH, Emily Fornof & husband Jeremy Jordan of Washington D.C., Sarah Fornof of St. Petersburg, FL; two grandchildren; one brother, John Fornof of Bradenton, FL, and one sister, Molly Cooper & husband Rob of Columbus.

Pete was active in the community. He was a member of the Goshen Rotary Club, a former board chair of the Edwardsville YMCA, a trustee of the Edwardsville Public Library, a board member for Children's Home and Aid, a board member for the Edwardsville Community Foundation, an advisory council member for the Main Street Community Center and part of the steering committee for Opera Edwardsville. He was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Edwardsville and belonged to several professional associations.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019, at St. John's United Methodist Church in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sep. 13, 2019, at St. John's Church with Rev. Grant Armstrong and Pastor Kent Schuette officiating. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Fairfield, IL, at 3 p.m. on Friday.

The family request memorials to Children's Home and Aid or Edwardsville Community Foundation.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.