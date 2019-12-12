BELLEVILLE — Phyllis Ann (Landolt) Dickman born on July 15, 1926 in Livingston, Illinois, died on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital at the age of 93.

Phyllis lived a long and full life. After graduating from St. Paul high school in Highland, Illinois, in 1943, she taught grade school in Alhambra, Illinois. She then attended and was the first female student in a technical school in Kansas City, Missouri, and became the first female radio operator for American Airlines at Midway Airport, Chicago, Illinois.

She married Joseph Dickman on May 16, 1946. They raised six children. In later years they hosted over 160 international students from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. At the age of 62 she made the first of three trips to China with Joe to teach English.

On Jan. 12, 1997 she fulfilled a long-time wish and entered the Secular Franciscans.

She was preceded in death by parents Harold F. and Anna M. (Arkabauer) Landolt; brothers, Alan F. and Robert F. Landolt; sister, Sister Anne Miriam, SSND; husband Joseph C. Dickman; also son Michael F. Dickman, and his wife Kathleen.

She is survived by sons Joseph (Karen) Dickman, David Dickman, and Stephen (Marianne) Dickman; her daughters Elizabeth (Simon) Townshend and Anne Walker; eight grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.

A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. at the chapel of the Esquiline Retirement Community at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 726 Community Drive, Belleville, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Franciscan Missions, P.O. Box 130 Waterford, WI 53185

(www.franciscanmissions.org).