Phyllis Margaret Kane

GODFREY — Phyllis Margaret Kane, 95, of Salem, Illinois passed away at 4:55 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in United Methodist Village in Godfrey, Illinois.

Phyllis was born on April 25, 1923, in Glen Ellyn, Illinois to Adolph and Eleanor (Samson) Johnson. She married her husband of 73 years, Charles Joseph Kane on Dec. 30, 1944, in Edwardsville.

Phyllis' working career was with a newspaper, jeweler, and co-owner of a catering service in Salem. She also was a professional seamstress and handmade and pieced quilts. She was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Salem.

She is survived by one daughter, Kathleen Medder of Godfrey; two sons, Timothy Kane and wife, Pamela of Boulder, Colorado and Brian Kane and wife, Debra of Venice, Florida; ten grandchildren, Kathleen Zeier and husband, William, Mary Forck, Thomas Medder and wife, Ashley, Erin Walters and husband, Blake, Jason Kane, Tyler Kane, Matthew Kane and wife, Jessica, Ryan Kane, Holly Novak and husband, Jason, and Lindsay Kane; and six great-grandchildren, Jacob and Lucas Zeier, Annelise and Miles Medder, Lewis Walters, and Olivia Novak.

She was preceded in death by her husband; one son, Michael Kane; one son-in-law, Melvin Medder, one brother, Paul Johnson, and four sisters, Elise, Leonie, Lillian, and Marcella.

Private visitation and service will be held Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Weber and Rodney Funeral Home, 304 North Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois with Father Jeremy Paulin presiding.

Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Woodlawn Cemetery or Masses and sent in care of Weber and Rodney Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at weberfunrealhome.com.