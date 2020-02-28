GLEN CARBON — Phyllis Kay Polender (nee Helfer), 81, adored wife of Westley J. Polender, Sr., of Wheaton, Illinois, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, released from Alzheimer's disease and made new in heaven through her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Born June 12, 1938, to parents Harold and Waldine Helfer, she grew up happily in Glen Carbon, Illinois, with siblings Don, Judy and Max.

After pursuing a bachelor's degree in Social Work at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Phyllis moved to Chicago, Illinois, where she fell in love with and married her husband of almost 59 years. Together, in Wheaton, Illinois, they created a loving home and close family with their three children, Westley, Jr., Kristi and Kelly. Phyllis was a devoted wife and mother and was the heart of her family.

She served as a special education teacher's aide for School District 200 for 20 years, primarily at Emerson Elementary School in Wheaton, where she loved and made better the lives of countless children.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Westley Polender, Sr; children, Westley (Vinessa) Polender, Jr., of Charlottesville, Virginia, Kristi (Tom) Schild of Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Kelly (Adam) Miller of Galena, Ohio; grandchildren, Meghan (Gregg), Brad (Katie), Nicholas, Gavin, Jack and Kay; step-grandchildren, Tiffany and Molly; great-granddaughter, Liliana; step-great-grandson, Oliver; brother, Max (Linda) Helfer of Glen Carbon, Illinois; and many loved in-laws, nephews and nieces.

A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.