GLEN CARBON — Rae M. Ellsworth, 75, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 2:37 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at her residence. She was born Feb. 13, 1944, in Highland, Illinois, the daughter of the late Orville & Bessie (Slaby) Yehling. Rae married Stephen R. Ellsworth on Feb. 22, 1964, at the Leclaire Christian Church in Edwardsville, he preceded her in death on Feb. 27, 2016. She is survived by one son, Kurt Ellsworth & wife Janel of Edwardsville; daughter, Kris Ellsworth & husband John Dickshot of Glen Carbon; and four grandchildren, Cameron, Jennie, Lilli & Cooper; nephew, Rod Yehling; niece, Pamela Althardt; sisters-in-law, Joan Baker, Judy Albrecht and husband Ken, and Renee Allen and husband Steve. She was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald O. Yehling. Rae was a member of the First Christian Church in Edwardsville and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She worked as a carhop at Rohrkaste Dairy in Edwardsville in her younger days and volunteered at Leclaire School Library while her kids attended there. Rae worked for many years with her husband at Ellsworth State Farm Insurance as a secretary. She enjoyed spending time and playing Bunco with all the ladies in her group. Most of all, she enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the First Christian Church, 310 South Main Street in Edwardsville, with Rev. Doug Job officiating. There will be a luncheon immediately following at the church. Memorials may be given to Tiger Den or Best Buddies SEMO. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements.