EDWARDSVILLE — Randy Lee Gori, age 47, of Edwardsville, Illinois, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at his residence.

He was born Oct. 26, 1972 in Richmond Heights, Missouri, the son of Lee and Judith Ann (Perkins) Gori. He married Beth Suchanek June 9, 2001 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in St. Louis Missouri. She survives.

Also surviving are two children; his sister and her family.

Randy was the owner of The Gori Law Firm; Gori, Realtors®; Gori Property Management; MedServe Record Retrieval and Madison County Title Company.

He graduated from St. Louis University in 1995 and St. Louis University School of Law in 1998. His honors are many to include being named one of the Top 100 Litigation Lawyers in Illinois by the American Society of Legal Advocates; Life member of the Multi-million Dollar Advocates Forum and named one of the top 100 trial Lawyers by National Trial Lawyer. He was also a frequent speaker at national conferences on asbestos litigation.

Randy was an active member of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association serving on the board of managers since 2001. He was also a member of the Madison County Bar Association, St. Clair County Bar Association, Bar Association of St. Louis and the American Bar Association. He was a Leaders Forum Member of the American Association for Justice; a member of the Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys and president of the National Asbestos Mesothelioma Trial Lawyers. Locally, he served as a board member and treasurer of the Edwardsville Township Democratic Club and as an Edwardsville Democratic Precinct Committeeman.

Randy was a true philanthropist at heart, lending his time and resources to more than 300 organizations throughout the region. He was a major contributor to Land of Lincoln Legal Services and was dedicated to helping raise funds for organizations such as the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, Land of Lincoln Legal Services, and so many more.

Randy was much more than an attorney or businessman. His philanthropic spirit touched countless lives in the St. Louis region and beyond. He will be greatly missed by many.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. The funeral mass and burial will be private.

Memorials may be given to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, or to St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Friends may register online at www.kalmermemorialservices.com.