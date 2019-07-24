Ray Allen

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Allen.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ray Allen



Ray Bennett Allen, 87, of Carlyle, IL (formerly of Edwardsville) passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Holy Family hospital in Greenville, IL.



Born Oct. 18, 1931, in Raymond, IL, he was the only child of the late Mabel and Marshall Allen. He served in the Army. He worked and retired from Granite City Steel, Granite City.



In his younger years, he enjoyed motorcycle riding and was a member of the IL Road Riders.



He is survived by three sons: Brad(Jess), Rick and Ron(Becki), a stepson: Jay Long, grandsons: Ross(Marty), Ricky Lee, Myles(Brittany), Hunter and granddaughter: Sloane, great-grandson: Austin, great-granddaughters Allison and Avalynn. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by Elizabeth Allen, former wife, June Allen, wife and Tracie Allen, daughter in law.



The family will hold a private service at a later date. Remembrances can be directed to Hospice of Southern Illinois.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on July 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.