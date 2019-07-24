Ray Allen

Ray Bennett Allen, 87, of Carlyle, IL (formerly of Edwardsville) passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Holy Family hospital in Greenville, IL.

Born Oct. 18, 1931, in Raymond, IL, he was the only child of the late Mabel and Marshall Allen. He served in the Army. He worked and retired from Granite City Steel, Granite City.

In his younger years, he enjoyed motorcycle riding and was a member of the IL Road Riders.

He is survived by three sons: Brad(Jess), Rick and Ron(Becki), a stepson: Jay Long, grandsons: Ross(Marty), Ricky Lee, Myles(Brittany), Hunter and granddaughter: Sloane, great-grandson: Austin, great-granddaughters Allison and Avalynn. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by Elizabeth Allen, former wife, June Allen, wife and Tracie Allen, daughter in law.

The family will hold a private service at a later date. Remembrances can be directed to Hospice of Southern Illinois.