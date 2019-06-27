Raymond Sperduto

Raymond J. "Ray" Sperduto, 66, of Edwardsville, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Ray was born on Jan. 7, 1953, in Bound Brook, NJ, the son of the late Raymond M. & Mary (Trakowski) Sperduto.



He married his loving wife of 45 years Susan (Bell) Sperduto on June 22, 1974, in Florissant, MO. Ray loved life and his family. Ray worked for the Agency for Community Transit. He was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity. His passions were cooking, gardening and taking care of his family.



He is survived by his wife Sue; daughters, Adrian & Rachel Sperduto of Edwardsville; three grandchildren, Tess, Abram, & Cora Deweese; brother, Wayne Sperduto of Monterey, CA; sisters, Mary Ann (John) Pazar of Middlesex, NJ and Sharon Sperduto of Clinton, NJ; sisters-in-law, Cindy (Skip) Schmidt of Edwardsville and Dianne (Mike) Cochran of O'Fallon, MO; many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Raymond was cremated per his wishes and a private family memorial and burial will be held at a later date. The family has requested memorials be made in Ray's name to Donor Services, PO Box 9801, Washington, DC, 20090-8018. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on June 27, 2019
