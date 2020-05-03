GLEN CARBON — Raymond D. Vieth, 78, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 2, 1941, in Edwardsville, Illinois, a son of the late Raymond C. and Louvain (Fischer) Vieth. He married Jane (Loemker) Vieth on July 6, 1963, at the former St. Mary's Catholic Church in Edwardsville and she survives.
He retired after 50 years of dedicated service as a barber in the local communities. He had worked at Leland Barber Shop and the Whistle Stop Barber Shop in Edwardsville. He then owned and operated the Barber Station in Glen Carbon for 18 years until closing. Until his retirement, he worked several years at Jim's Barber Shop in Maryville, Illinois.
Raymond was a faithful member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville and was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1143 in Edwardsville. He enjoyed his days of bowling and playing golf and had served as a volunteer with the Hamel Fire Department in his younger days. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.
In addition to his beloved wife of nearly 57 years; he is survived by three children and their spouses, David and Gail Vieth of Mattoon, Illinois, Lynette and John Williams of Carrollton, Illinois, and Paul and Heather Vieth of Edwardsville; eight grandchildren, Hannah, Benjamin, Andrew and Abbey Vieth, Daniel, Rachel and Claire Williams and Madison Vieth; a sister, Carol Sparks of Edwardsville; a brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Ashley Vieth of Edwardsville; sister-in-law, Jhan Vieth of Missoula, Montana; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Vieth; and a brother-in-law, Arleen Sparks.
Raymond deserves a beautiful tribute. However, during these uncertain times a Memorial Mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville and burial at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville will be held at a later date when we can all join together again. Memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, Children's Hospital or to Masses and may be accepted at the funeral home.
Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on May 3, 2020.