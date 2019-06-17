Richard Ralph Blake

Richard Ralph Blake, 70, of Sorento, IL and formerly of Glen Carbon passed at his home Monday, June 10, 2019.

Born Oct. 5, 1948, in St. Louis son of the late Thomas Ralph and Lydia nee Schlemer Blake.

Survived by daughters: Candace (Tim) Caveny, Stephanie Hilliard and Holly Campbell all of O'Fallon, IL.

Grandchildren: Logan, Kyle, and Allison Blake, Sierra and Luke Hilliard, Taylor Clayborn, Dalten, Ronald, and Harley Campbell great-grandchildren Clayton and Payton Blake.

Preceded by parents and son Ronald Blake.

He was a member of Operating Engineers Local 513 St. Louis for over 40 years. He was also a NHRA member and raced many pro stock events at Gateway Raceway. He graduated from Edwardsville High School, Class of 1967.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home Edwardsville.

Graveside service for the family is Friday, June 21 at Buck Road Cemetery in Maryville.