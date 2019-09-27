Richard Brimer

Richard W. Brimer Jr. of League City, TX passed away at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake on Tuesday, Sep. 25, 2019, at 6:25 a.m. He was born Oct. 21, 1947, in Kansa City, KS to Richard W Brimer and Louisa (Wintchell) Brimer. He married Harriett (Kirgan) and later divorced. He then married Bonnie (Vezzoli). Richard was a veteran of the US Airforce (1969 – 1975); spending a year in Vietnam

He then studied at the University of Missouri and earned a PhD in Psychology. He was employed as a professor at the University of Toledo but most of his teaching years were at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. After retiring he moved to Naples, Florida and taught with the Collier County School District as a special education teacher.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie Brimer of League City, TX; Children Matthew (Janelle) Brimer of Florissant, MO; Angela Brimer of Granite City, IL; Shana Snopko of Gillespie, IL; Scott(Cherish) Snopko of Laporte, TX; Grandchildren Amber Saunders, Alec Brimer, Justin Case, Madeline Brimer, Riley Brimer, Jordan Lucier, Karyn Lucier and Nickoli Snopko. Siblings Jerry Brimer, Carlene Brimer, Janelle Longacre, Alan (Elizabeth (Missy)) Longacre, Julitta (Jo)(James) Phillips, Dewayne (Robbie) Longacre. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, including a stepfather and Harriett Brimer.

Richard enjoyed going to Disney, watching sports, especially NCAA football with MIZZOU, traveling, gardening and being with family and friends.

Funeral arraignments will be Oct. 3, 2019, at Veterans Funeral Services and burial at Houston National Services. The Private Visitation begins at 10:45 a.m., followed by a Public Visitation lasting until 1:15 p.m. A chapel service will last till 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers Memorials are suggested to: The Cancer Research Institute 29 Broadway, 4th Floor New York, NY 10006