Richard Jaros

EDWARDSVILLE — Richard L. Jaros, age 77, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at his son, Kevin's residence. He was born May 20, 1943, in Tacoma, Washington, the son of the late Joseph R. & Ruth Mary (Knowles) Jaros.



Richard was a police officer in Los Angeles, California, from 1968- 1988, he then served as a Deputy Sheriff for Cherokee County in Georgia, until retiring in 1996.



Richard served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 199 in Edwardsville.



He is survived by three sons, Kevin Jaros & wife Tina of Paso Robles, California, Christopher Jaros & wife Rebecca of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Robert Jaros & wife Vanessa of Houston, Texas; 10 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.



He was also preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Jaros.



He was cremated according to his wishes and will be buried in Buck Road Cemetery in Maryville, Illinois, with full military honors at a later date.



Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, Illinois, is in charge of local arrangements.



Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
