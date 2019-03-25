Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Lautner.

Richard G. Lautner

EDWARDSVILLE — Richard G. Lautner, 71, of Edwardsville, died at 10:15 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

He was born Jan. 24, 1948, in Highland, the son of the late George and Mary (Giardina) Lautner. He married Carolyn Matthews on July 20, 1968. She survives.

Besides his wife, Richard is survived by two children, Heather Lautner of Edwardsville and Candace (Chris) Lautner Freeman of Glen Carbon; three grandchildren, Kayeleigh Lautner, Kristie Freeman and Ian Freeman; a sister, Georgann Lautner of Edwardsville; a brother, Michael Lautner of Fairview Heights; special nephews, Joe (Elysia) Lautner of Edwardsville, Brandon (Ashley) Lautner of Houston, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Gerling.

Richard was a 1966 graduate of Edwardsville High School and was a US Navy veteran, serving from 1967-1971. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville and retired from Curtis Toledo Manufacturing. He was also a bartender at Vanzo's in Edwardsville for over 30 years.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. A funeral mass will immediately follow the visitation. Memorial contributions may be given to the St. Boniface Capital Campaign.

Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com.