GLEN CARBON — Richard Dean Rogier, Sr., 88, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away on July 11, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Highland, Illinois.

He was born Feb. 19, 1932 in Streator, Illinois, to Floyd and Marie (Dawson) Rogier.

His father was a Methodist minister and died when Rich was seven years old. Afterwards the family relocated to Troy, Illinois, where his mother's family lived.

Following high school, Richard spent four years in the Navy, earning a Purple Heart for wounds sustained as a result of enemy action in Wonsan Harbor, Korea, on May 5th 1953.

Beginning in 1966, he spent his career working as a civil servant for the U.S. Government, retiring in 1988. Rich was an avid sportsman and enjoyed singing with his brothers and friend Joe Ottwein in the Fairview Four barbershop quartet. He was a proud member of Mensa and active in his local Parkinson's disease support group.

On Nov. 13, 1993 he married Jean Schmidt and she survives.

He is also survived by two children, Rene (Kent) Robinette of Bethalto, Illinois, and Rhonda (Norman) Fohne of Troy; daughter-in-law, Karen Rogier of Maryville, Illinois; six grandchildren, Kyle Rogier, Monica Rhodes, Zachary Robinette, Erin Bothwell, Stephen Fohne, and Laura Fohne; sister-in-law, Eunice Rogier; three step-children, Jim (Christine) Schmidt, Jenny Khan, and Jan (Vince) Schlueter; 13 step-grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert Rogier and Floyd Rogier; a son, Richard Rogier, Jr.; and two step-daughters, Jerlyn Gilmore and Jill Schmidt.

Memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. A memorial service will be held at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home in Edwardsville, Illinois, on Thursday, July 23 at 6 p.m.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. prior to the service.