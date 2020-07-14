1/1
Richard Rogier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GLEN CARBON — Richard Dean Rogier, Sr., 88, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away on July 11, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Highland, Illinois.



He was born Feb. 19, 1932 in Streator, Illinois, to Floyd and Marie (Dawson) Rogier.



His father was a Methodist minister and died when Rich was seven years old. Afterwards the family relocated to Troy, Illinois, where his mother's family lived.



Following high school, Richard spent four years in the Navy, earning a Purple Heart for wounds sustained as a result of enemy action in Wonsan Harbor, Korea, on May 5th 1953.



Beginning in 1966, he spent his career working as a civil servant for the U.S. Government, retiring in 1988. Rich was an avid sportsman and enjoyed singing with his brothers and friend Joe Ottwein in the Fairview Four barbershop quartet. He was a proud member of Mensa and active in his local Parkinson's disease support group.



On Nov. 13, 1993 he married Jean Schmidt and she survives.



He is also survived by two children, Rene (Kent) Robinette of Bethalto, Illinois, and Rhonda (Norman) Fohne of Troy; daughter-in-law, Karen Rogier of Maryville, Illinois; six grandchildren, Kyle Rogier, Monica Rhodes, Zachary Robinette, Erin Bothwell, Stephen Fohne, and Laura Fohne; sister-in-law, Eunice Rogier; three step-children, Jim (Christine) Schmidt, Jenny Khan, and Jan (Vince) Schlueter; 13 step-grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert Rogier and Floyd Rogier; a son, Richard Rogier, Jr.; and two step-daughters, Jerlyn Gilmore and Jill Schmidt.



Memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. A memorial service will be held at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home in Edwardsville, Illinois, on Thursday, July 23 at 6 p.m.



Visitation will be from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. prior to the service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saksa Mateer Funeral Home
210 North Kansas Street
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-7577
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved