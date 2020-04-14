EDWARDSVILLE — Richard E. Tallerico, Sr., age 85, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his residence. He was born Dec. 21, 1934, in Cicero, Illinois, the son of the late Jasper and Josephine (Marchessi) Tallerico.

Rich owned and operated Four Flags Motors in Edwardsville for 35 years.

He is survived by his wife Lucy (Loera) Tallerico, whom he married on Dec. 19, 1976; Rich is also survived by four sons, Richard M. Tallerico, Jr. and wife Sue of Glen Carbon, Illinois, Michael Tallerico and wife Shelly of Edwardsville, Marco Tallerico and wife Lindsey of Glen Carbon, and Carlos Tallerico of Edwardsville; two daughters, Kathy Barker and husband Dave of Coal City, Illinois, and Cheryl McDonald and husband Douglas, of Ardoch, North Dakota; and 12 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Rich was a member of the Edwardsville Chamber of Commerce, Edwardsville Optimist Club, Glen Carbon Kiwanis Club, National Automotive Dealers Association and was one of the founding members of the Goshen Rotary Club. Rich was instrumental in bringing the ATHENA International Award to the Edwardsville Chamber of Commerce in 1986. This award goes to the outstanding professional and business women in our community. In 2010 the name was changed to the Tallerico Leadership Award, and is presented every year at the Chamber's Annual Gala.

A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family has requested memorials to the Glen Ed Pantry or the EMGH Foundation, which is the Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Hamel, Midway District #7 special education to support the CASTLE Program.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.